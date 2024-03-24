Blaze in factory in outer Delhi

A major fire broke out in a factory in outer Delhi's Bhorgarh area on Sunday, officials said.

No casualties have been reported.

''We got a call about fire in a factory at 12.02 pm. Total 25 fire tenders were pressed into service immediately,'' Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said.

''The process of dousing flames continues as of now,'' he said.

