Evergrande's liquidators say company, SJ and Tianji withdraw Chapter 15 applications in US

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 16:39 IST
Evergrande liquidators said the company, SJ and Tianji filed documents with a U.S. Court on Friday to withdraw Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection applications, the Chinese property company said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Evergrande liquidators said they will make new applications under Chapter 15 of Title 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy code if necessary and appropriate, the filing said.

