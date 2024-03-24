Only effective way to ramp up Gaza aid is by road, Guterres says
Updated: 24-03-2024
The only effective and efficient way to deliver heavy goods to meet Gaza's humanitarian needs is by road and includes an exponential increase in commercial deliveries, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday. Speaking during a visit to Egypt, Guterres also warned of the impact the war in Gaza was having around the globe.
"The daily assault on the human dignity of Palestinians is creating a crisis of credibility for the international community," he said.
