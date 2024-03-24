Only effective way to ramp up Gaza aid is by road, Guterres says

The only effective and efficient way to deliver heavy goods to meet Gaza's humanitarian needs is by road and includes an exponential increase in commercial deliveries, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday. Speaking during a visit to Egypt, Guterres also warned of the impact the war in Gaza was having around the globe.

"The daily assault on the human dignity of Palestinians is creating a crisis of credibility for the international community," he said.

