Death toll in Russian concert hall shooting rises to 137
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-03-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 19:35 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian authorities put the number of dead in Friday's mass shooting at a concert call on the edge of Moscow at 137 people, including three children, up from earlier estimate of 133, the Investigation Committee said on Sunday.
It also said 62 bodies have been identified.
Militant Islamist group Islamic State claimed responsibility for Friday's rampage, but there were indications that Russia was pursuing a Ukrainian link despite emphatic denials from Ukrainian officials that Kyiv had anything to do with it.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kyiv
- Russian
- Russia
- Moscow
- Militant Islamist
- Islamic State
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Microsoft says it hasn't been able to shake Russian state hackers
Microsoft says it hasn't been able to shake Russian state hackers
Who are the Russian dissidents still serving time after Alexei Navalny died behind bars?
Traffic briefly suspended over Crimea bridge, Russian authorities say
Traffic suspended over Crimea bridge, Russian authorities say