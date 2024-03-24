4 killed and at least 7 injured after a rally car veers into spectators in Hungary
PTI | Budapest | Updated: 24-03-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 19:58 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
A rally car veered off the road and crashed into a group of spectators in Hungary on Sunday, killing four and injuring several others, police said.
The accident occurred during a race between the towns of Labatlan and Bajot near the Danube River in northwest Hungary, the Komárom-Esztergom County police said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hungary
- Labatlan and Bajot
Advertisement