4 killed and at least 7 injured after a rally car veers into spectators in Hungary

PTI | Budapest | Updated: 24-03-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 19:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Hungary

A rally car veered off the road and crashed into a group of spectators in Hungary on Sunday, killing four and injuring several others, police said.

The accident occurred during a race between the towns of Labatlan and Bajot near the Danube River in northwest Hungary, the Komárom-Esztergom County police said in a statement.

