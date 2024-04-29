Soccer-Thiago Silva to leave Chelsea at end of season but hopes to return

Left Menu

Brazilian defender Thiago Silva announced on Monday his departure from Chelsea at the end of season after four years at the Premier League club but said he hoped to return in a different role. I hope to leave the door open so that in the near future I can return, albeit in another role here.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-04-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 16:23 IST
Brazilian defender Thiago Silva announced on Monday his departure from Chelsea at the end of season after four years at the Premier League club but said he hoped to return in a different role. The 39-year-old joined from Paris St Germain on a free transfer in August 2020 and has made 151 appearances for Chelsea, winning the Champions League, Club World Cup and Super Cup.

"Chelsea means a lot to me. I came here with the intention of only staying for a year and it ended up being four years," said Silva, whose sons are now on Chelsea's books, in an emotional video on the club website. "I think in everything I did here over the four years, I always gave my all.

"But, unfortunately, everything has a start, a middle and an end. That doesn't mean that this is a definitive end. I hope to leave the door open so that in the near future I can return, albeit in another role here. "Goodbyes are for those that leave and don't come back. I intend on coming back one day."

