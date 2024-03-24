Left Menu

Gunmen attack police station in Armenian capital of Yerevan

(Adds information on the gunmen, Combat Brotherhood involvement denial) MOSCOW, March 24 (Reuters) - Three armed men on Sunday tried to attack a police station in the Nor-Nork district of Yerevan, the Armenian capital, Armenia's interior ministry said.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 20:08 IST
Gunmen attack police station in Armenian capital of Yerevan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Armenia

(Adds information on the gunmen, Combat Brotherhood involvement denial) MOSCOW, March 24 (Reuters) -

Three armed men on Sunday tried to attack a police station in the Nor-Nork district of Yerevan, the Armenian capital, Armenia's interior ministry said. According to preliminary information, two of the three men had been wounded as result of hand grenades they were carrying detonating, it said.

The third man was reported to still be outside the police station with a grenade. Russia's state TASS news agency said the head of the Armenian police force was on the scene conducting negotiations with the man.

The Interfax news agency reported earlier on Sunday, citing local media, that the gunmen might belong to the Combat Brotherhood organisation, around 50 members of which had been detained earlier in the day. The organisation later denied reports about its involvement, saying it had nothing to do with the incident, Sputnik Armenia reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024