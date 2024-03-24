Left Menu

Man held for intruding into Air Force station near Mumbai has intellectual disabilities: Police

The police later learnt that the Sheikh is mentally challenged and had strolled into the Air Force station with no ulterior motive, he added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-03-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 21:24 IST
Man held for intruding into Air Force station near Mumbai has intellectual disabilities: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old man arrested for allegedly intruding into the restricted area of the Air Force Station at Sheva near Uran in Raigad district of Maharashtra has intellectual disabilities, and he had no ulterior motive, a police official said on Sunday. According to the official from Nhava Sheva police station, Tariq Ul Nuhu Sheikh, a resident of the Indira Nagar slum colony in Navi Mumbai, was spotted loitering inside the defence establishment around 00.30 hours on March 23.

The Air Force station security staff took him into custody and handed him over to the police. A case was then registered against him under section 447 of the Indian Penal Code (criminal trespass) and the National Security Act. "The police later learnt that the Sheikh is mentally challenged and had strolled into the Air Force station with no ulterior motive," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024