Woman's body found in forest in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

The body of an unidentified woman, aged around 35 years, was found in the forest area near Jugial village of this district, police on Sunday said.

According to police, the body bore several injury marks, particularly on the head.

A murder case has been registered and the woman's body has been sent for post-mortem, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

