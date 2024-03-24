Left Menu

Woman's body found in forest in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 24-03-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 21:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The body of an unidentified woman, aged around 35 years, was found in the forest area near Jugial village of this district, police on Sunday said.

According to police, the body bore several injury marks, particularly on the head.

A murder case has been registered and the woman's body has been sent for post-mortem, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

