Left Menu

North Korea's Kim visits tank unit, calls for airtight combat readiness

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected a tank unit and called for stepping up its combat readiness including greater "ideological and mental power," state media KCNA said on Monday.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 25-03-2024 03:24 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 03:24 IST
North Korea's Kim visits tank unit, calls for airtight combat readiness
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected a tank unit and called for stepping up its combat readiness including greater "ideological and mental power," state media KCNA said on Monday. The unit is the first North Korean armoured division launched in 1948 and based in North Hwanghae Province, east of the capital Pyongyang. It was named after its founding commander who also led it when North Korean troops occupied Seoul during the 1950-53 Korean War.

During the visit on Sunday, Kim was briefed by the division commander on its attack and defence operation plan, reviewed documents and provided the direction of operational combat missions and training for the troops, KCNA said. "He presented tasks and guideline to strengthen the unit's combat preparation and combat power in every possible way, including ways to arm the tank crew more thoroughly with overwhelming ideological and mental power, train them militarily and physically, and fully prepare combat technology equipment for regular mobilisation," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024