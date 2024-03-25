Left Menu

Burglar, who used to spend nights in five-star hotels, arrested in Bhubaneswar

A burglar, who used to spend nights in five-star hotels, was arrested in Bhubaneswar after being on the run for years, police said on Monday.Parsuram Giri was wanted in at least 21 cases of burglary that happened in the city over the last one year, they said.Giri was caught at a check-post set up in the city in view of elections, they added.He usually targeted locked residential buildings in the city.

Burglar, who used to spend nights in five-star hotels, arrested in Bhubaneswar
A burglar, who used to spend nights in five-star hotels, was arrested in Bhubaneswar after being on the run for years, police said on Monday.

Parsuram Giri was wanted in at least 21 cases of burglary that happened in the city over the last one year, they said.

Giri was caught at a check-post set up in the city in view of elections, they added.

''He usually targeted locked residential buildings in the city. He used to break in through the windows to enter the buildings and steal cash and jewellery. He carried out the burglaries singlehandedly,'' said Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda.

Among the items seized from his possession were Rs 21 lakh in cash, gold and silver jewellery worth nearly Rs 50 lakh, two high-end motorcycles and documents of five flats in the state capital.

He has let out some of these flats on rent. Besides the flats, he has also built a palatial building at his native place in Balasore district's Soro.

Giri used to maintain a lavish lifestyle and stayed in five-star hotels in different metros cities. He also used to spend money in bars and pubs.

