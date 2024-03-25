Left Menu

Andhra CM, Governor extend Holi greetings

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 25-03-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 11:44 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Monday extended Holi greetings to the people of the state.

The Chief Minister said the festival of colours is celebrated with joy and a festive spirit throughout the country.

''Holi is celebrated with joy and festive spirit throughout the country to welcome the spring season that blooms happiness in our lives,'' said Reddy in a press release.

Similarly, the Governor noted that Holi signifies a colourful and vibrant festival which strengthens the feeling of fraternity and goodwill among people to foster peace and prosperity in the society.

''I convey my greetings and good wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Holi festival. Holi festival reinforces our trust and confidence in national integration through the joyful celebration of sprinkling of colours,'' said Nazeer in a Raj Bhavan press release.

Further, he highlighted that the festive spirit of Holi transcends social barriers, strengthening the social fabric and symbolising the power of truth and the triumph of good over evil.

