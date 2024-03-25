Three held in Thane for assaulting man with sword

Three persons were arrested for alleged attempt to murder in Wagle Estate area in Thane city, a police official said on Monday.

They attacked Kunal Happan (28) with a sword on Sunday, the Wagle Estate police station official said. escalated to an attempted stabbing.

''Saksham Brijesh Singh (19), Sainath Vijay Gawli (21) and Babu Bhola Sharma (25) have been arrested. They were charged under IPC and Arms Act provisions,'' he said.

