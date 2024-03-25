PRD Jawan dies in road accident in UP''s Amethi

A 55-year-old PRD jawan died in a head-on collision between two bikes near HAL Gate here on Monday, police said.

SHO Munshiganj S N Singh said Prantiya Rakshak Dal jawan Kamla Prasad Yadav was coming to Munshiganj on a motorcycle, when he had a collision near Hal Gate with another bike coming from the opposite direction. He was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in a critical state but he was pronounced dead on arrival. Inspector in-charge said that the body has been taken into custody and sent for post mortem.

