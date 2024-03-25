Ukraine air force says it downed two ballistic missiles over Kyiv
The Ukrainian Air Force shot down two ballistic missiles over the capital Kyiv in Russia's Monday morning attack, its commander said on Telegram messenger.
He added that missiles had been launched from the Russian-occupied Crimea peninsula.
