Left Menu

Car crushes two to death in UP's Chandauli

Two persons were killed and two others were seriously injured in the accident, he said, adding that the injured have been admitted to the hospital.The circle officer said that the names of the deceased were not immediately known.Angry over this incident, the local villagers blocked the Padav-Ramnagar road and demanded compensation for the victims family.

PTI | Chandauli | Updated: 25-03-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 15:44 IST
Car crushes two to death in UP's Chandauli
  • Country:
  • India

An uncontrolled car crushed some people playing Holi in Mughalsarai area of Chandauli district on Monday, leaving two people dead and as many others seriously injured, police said.

Circle Officer Anirudh Kumar Singh told PTI that some people of Chaurhat village falling under the Mughalsarai police station area were playing Holi by gathering near Sahupuri turn when at around 11 am a speeding uncontrolled car passing by crushed them. Two persons were killed and two others were seriously injured in the accident, he said, adding that the injured have been admitted to the hospital.

The circle officer said that the names of the deceased were not immediately known.

Angry over this incident, the local villagers blocked the Padav-Ramnagar road and demanded compensation for the victims' family. The officials soon reached the spot and gave an assurance after which the road was cleared, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024