Italy to beef up police surveillance ahead of Easter

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 25-03-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 16:10 IST
Italian police will increase their level of vigilance ahead of the upcoming Easter holidays, the interior ministry said on Monday following a review of national security in the wake of Friday's attack in Moscow.

"In anticipation of the upcoming Easter holidays, an intensification of surveillance and control activities by the police has been agreed," a statement said, adding that especial attention would be given to "all sensitive targets".

