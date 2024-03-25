At least 32,333 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, health ministry says
At least 32,333 Palestinians have been killed and 74,694 injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said on Monday.
There have been 107 Palestinians killed and 176 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry statement added.
