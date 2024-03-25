Cloth merchant duped of Rs 1 crore by two traders in Bhiwandi

A cloth merchant from Bhiwandi in Thane district has allegedly been duped of more than Rs 1 crore by two traders hailing from Ahmedabad, police said on Monday. The accused duo used to purchase goods from the merchant regularly and initially settled the dues regularly. However, later they defaulted on payments amounting to Rs 1.14 crore from September 2023 till now, an official said quoting the FIR. The accused duo, identified as Bhavesh Kesur and Alpesh Patel, hailed from Ahmedabad, a Bhiwandi police station officer said. Police registered a case on the charge of cheating against the duo on Sunday, he said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

