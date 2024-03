BRIEF-TDR Capital Offers To Take Target Hospitality Private For Over $1 Bln

TDR Capital:

* TDR CAPITAL: ARROW HOLDINGS DETERMINED TO PURSUE TRANSACTION TO TAKE TARGET HOSPITALITY PRIVATE * TDR CAPITAL: PROPOSED DEAL FOR $10.80 PER SHARE

* TDR CAPITAL: ARROW PROPOSAL FOR TARGET HOSPITALITY SUBJECT TO SECURING DEBT FINANCING * TDR CAPITAL: ARROW SAYS WILL SIGN DEBT COMMITMENTS PRIOR TO SIGNING DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT FOR TARGET HOSPITALITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)