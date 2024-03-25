Left Menu

UN demands ceasefire in Gaza during Muslim holy month of Ramzan, its 1st demand to halt fighting

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 25-03-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 20:22 IST
The United Nations Security Council on Monday demanded a ceasefire in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramzan, its first demand to halt fighting.

The United States abstained on the resolution, which also demanded the release of all hostages taken captive during Hamas' Oct. 7 surprise attack in southern Israel. But the measure does not link that demand to the cease-fire during Ramzan, which ends April 9.

