Defense minister says Israel cannot stop war while hostages in Gaza

Israel's defense minister said ahead of meetings in the White House on Monday that Israel could not stop its war on Hamas while there are still hostages in Gaza.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-03-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 21:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's defense minister said ahead of meetings in the White House on Monday that Israel could not stop its war on Hamas while there are still hostages in Gaza. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, according to a statement from his office, said he would stress in his meeting with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan the importance of destroying Hamas and returning the hostages home.

"We will operate against Hamas everywhere - including in places where we have not yet been. We will identify an alternative to Hamas, so that the IDF may complete its mission," he said. We have no moral right to stop the war while there are still hostages held in Gaza." Gallant added that, "the lack of a decisive victory in Gaza may bring us closer to a war in the north" where Israeli forces have been exchanging fire with Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon since the start of the Gaza war in October.

