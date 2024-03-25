Putin: shooting near Moscow was conducted by radical Islamists, but fits into Ukraine's attacks on Russia

The deadly attack on a concert hall near Moscow was conducted by radical Islamists, but the shooting fits in a wider campaign of intimidation by Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday. "This atrocity may be just a link in a whole series of attempts by those who have been at war with our country since 2014 by the hands of the neo-Nazi Kyiv regime," Putin said.

According to him those who planned the attack "hoped to sow panic and discord in our society, but they met unity and determination to resist this evil." (Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

