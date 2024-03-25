Left Menu

Putin: shooting near Moscow was conducted by radical Islamists, but fits into Ukraine's attacks on Russia

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-03-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 23:48 IST
Putin: shooting near Moscow was conducted by radical Islamists, but fits into Ukraine's attacks on Russia
  • Country:
  • Russia

The deadly attack on a concert hall near Moscow was conducted by radical Islamists, but the shooting fits in a wider campaign of intimidation by Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday. "This atrocity may be just a link in a whole series of attempts by those who have been at war with our country since 2014 by the hands of the neo-Nazi Kyiv regime," Putin said.

According to him those who planned the attack "hoped to sow panic and discord in our society, but they met unity and determination to resist this evil." (Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024