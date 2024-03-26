Left Menu

Putin says the gunmen who carried out deadly concert attack were Islamic extremists

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 26-03-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 00:00 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that the gunmen who carried out the concert hall attack that killed over 130 people in a Moscow suburb last week were “radical Islamists.” Speaking in a meeting with government officials, Putin said the killings were carried out by extremists ''whose ideology the Islamic world has been fighting for centuries.” Putin, who said over the weekend that the four attackers were arrested while trying to escape to Ukraine, didn't mention the affiliate of the Islamic State group that claimed responsibility for the attack. He again refrained from mentioning IS in his remarks Monday.

He also stopped short of saying who ordered the attack but said it was necessary to find out “why the terrorists after committing their crime tried to flee to Ukraine and who was waiting for them there.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

