Lebanese caretaker PM says countries should “pressure” Israel to stop attacking Lebanon after UN ceasefire decision

Lebanese caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati said on Monday that countries should pressure Israel to stop attacking Lebanon following a United Nations Security Council decision calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

In a statement shared by his office, Mikati welcomed the decision, saying it was "a first step on the path to stopping the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip".

