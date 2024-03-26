Lebanese caretaker PM says countries should “pressure” Israel to stop attacking Lebanon after UN ceasefire decision
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 26-03-2024 01:17 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 01:17 IST
Lebanese caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati said on Monday that countries should pressure Israel to stop attacking Lebanon following a United Nations Security Council decision calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
In a statement shared by his office, Mikati welcomed the decision, saying it was "a first step on the path to stopping the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip".
