TN CM directs officials to prioritize uninterrupted drinking water availability

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday directed the officials to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to the people this summer. Chairing a review meeting with the state government officials here in the wake of heat wave conditions prevailing in many parts in the state, the Chief Minister said summer has brought with it two kinds of crisis.

"One is excessive heat and another is increasing demand for drinking water," Stalin said.

Although the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall leading to floods during the previous Northeast Monsoon season, other parts of the state, especially the western districts of Tamil Nadu considered as catchment areas, received less rainfall, he said.

At the meeting, the chief secretary and other departmental secretaries explained to the Chief Minister about the drinking water shortage. Further, the Indian Meteorological Department has mentioned that during the southwest monsoon season, the amount of rainfall may be less than expected in the first month or two. "Therefore, we are now in a difficult situation where we have to use the water in the dams sparingly and meet the drinking water requirement for the next two months," he said. Considering the present situation he requested all department officers to take stock of the situation by visiting the areas affected by drinking water problems and solve the problems immediately.

He said 22 districts in the state have already been declared as drought-stressed districts and Rs 150 crore has been earmarked from the State Disaster Relief Fund for taking up water supply works. Civic officials should monitor the functioning of various combined drinking water schemes and maintain them, he said. Corporation Commissioners should meet the people in the affected areas in person and resolve the problems without delay.

In panchayat areas where borewells have gone dry, arrangements should be made to provide drinking water through tankers.

"The demand for water is high during summer while the availability for water becomes less. Keep this in mind and strive unitedly for the benefit of the people," the Chief Minister urged the officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)