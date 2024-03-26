Left Menu

New York police officer fatally shot during traffic stop

A New York City police officer was shot and killed on Monday during a traffic stop, the citys mayor said.We lost one of our sons today and it is extremely painful. It is extremely painful, Mayor Eric Adams said, addressing reporters at a hospital in Queens.The shooting happened just before 5.50 pm in the Far Rockaway section of Queens, police said.

A New York City police officer was shot and killed on Monday during a traffic stop, the city's mayor said.

''We lost one of our sons today and it is extremely painful. It is extremely painful,'' Mayor Eric Adams said, addressing reporters at a hospital in Queens.

The shooting happened just before 5.50 pm in the Far Rockaway section of Queens, police said. The officer was approaching the vehicle when he was shot beneath his bullet-resistant vest.

Officers returned fire and wounded one of the people in the vehicle.

The wounded officer was taken to an area hospital but could not be saved, officials said.

