Prime Minister’s Prizes for Space announced

The Government is recognising the innovative and rising talent in New Zealand’s growing space sector, with the Prime Minister and Space Minister Judith Collins announcing the new Prime Minister’s Prizes for Space today.

“New Zealand has a growing reputation as a high-value partner for space missions and research. I am excited to announce these prizes which will help foster talent, which plays an important role in the ongoing success of our space economy,” says Christopher Luxon.

There will be two prizes - an annual award for outstanding achievement and contribution to the New Zealand space sector which carries a $100,000 prize, and one for young people. The latter is open to students in Years 12 and 13 and will include a trip to visit Rocket Lab’s space facilities both here and in the United States, to meet and be inspired by staff at one of the many New Zealand companies working at the cutting edge of this booming sector.

“These prizes will showcase the high calibre individuals working in our space sector now who have greatly contributed to its success, including academic researchers and industry professionals within the space and emerging aviation industries.

“We also want to inspire the next generation of young people to become interested and pursue careers in the exciting world of space.

“These prizes will create more opportunities and further raise the profile and prestige of the space sector in New Zealand.”

Ms Collins says the Prime Minister’s Prizes for Space will provide an opportunity for our youth to excel.

“Encouraging our young people to aim high and develop their talents is essential in helping us maintain the momentum and grow the local talent needed for our space sector to thrive in the future.

“These prizes will also recognise people who are making an impact right now to grow our important space industry,” Ms Collins says.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)