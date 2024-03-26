India seeks cooperation with Philippines including in defence and security, foreign minister says

India supports the Philippines upholding its sovereignty and hopes to find new areas of cooperation including in defence and security, its foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was speaking at a press conference during a visit to Manila. His Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo said the two countries were exploring ways of ensuring the Indo-Pacific stayed free and peaceful.

