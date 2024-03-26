India seeks cooperation with Philippines including in defence and security, foreign minister says
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 26-03-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 12:00 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
India supports the Philippines upholding its sovereignty and hopes to find new areas of cooperation including in defence and security, its foreign minister said on Tuesday.
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was speaking at a press conference during a visit to Manila. His Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo said the two countries were exploring ways of ensuring the Indo-Pacific stayed free and peaceful.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Philippine
- Philippines
- Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
- Manila
- India
- Enrique Manalo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US companies to announce investments of over $1 bln in the Philippines
US companies to announce investments of over $1 bln in the Philippines
US commerce secretary says alliance with Philippines is 'iron clad'
Zeekr plans to sell in Thailand, Laos, Myanmar and Philippines this year, company spokesperson says
Philippines' says China's maritime-related proposals run contrary to its interests