Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses after ship collision, Fox Baltimore reports

The 3 km (1.6 mile) long Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland collapsed into the water overnight after a cargo ship collided with it, Fox Baltimore reported on Tuesday. The extent of the damage to the bridge was not immediately clear, the New York Times said.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 12:42 IST
The extent of the damage to the bridge was not immediately clear, the New York Times said. "All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured," Maryland Transportation Authority said in a post on X.

Baltimore police and the city's fire department did not respond to a request for comment.

