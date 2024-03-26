Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses after ship collision, Fox Baltimore reports
The 3 km (1.6 mile) long Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland collapsed into the water overnight after a cargo ship collided with it, Fox Baltimore reported on Tuesday. The extent of the damage to the bridge was not immediately clear, the New York Times said.
The extent of the damage to the bridge was not immediately clear, the New York Times said.
The extent of the damage to the bridge was not immediately clear, the New York Times said. "All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured," Maryland Transportation Authority said in a post on X.
Baltimore police and the city's fire department did not respond to a request for comment.
