Belarus' Lukashenko to inspect forces near Lithuanian border
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is to inspect a tank battalion deployed close to the town of Ashmyany, near Belarus' border with Lithuania, a Telegram channel close to his administration said on Tuesday.
Lithuania, a European Union and NATO member that has offered support to Belarus' opposition, has seen its relations with Minsk deteriorate sharply in recent years. (Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
