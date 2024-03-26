Left Menu

Belarus' Lukashenko to inspect forces near Lithuanian border

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-03-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 13:37 IST
Belarus' Lukashenko to inspect forces near Lithuanian border
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is to inspect a tank battalion deployed close to the town of Ashmyany, near Belarus' border with Lithuania, a Telegram channel close to his administration said on Tuesday.

Lithuania, a European Union and NATO member that has offered support to Belarus' opposition, has seen its relations with Minsk deteriorate sharply in recent years. (Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

