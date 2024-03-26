Punjab: Drug smuggler attacks police during raid, killed in retaliatory firing

An alleged drug smuggler was killed in a retaliatory firing during a police raid at his house here on Tuesday, police said.

Two police officials were also injured during the incident, they said. Based on a tip-off, a police team reached the residence of Sucha Singh (50), a wanted drug smuggler, Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Sarbjit Singh Bahia said. When the police team entered his house, Sucha attacked them with a 'fawada' (hoe) and another sharp-edged tool, he said.

Sucha got injured in retaliatory firing by the police and was rushed to a hospital but died on the way, SP Bahia said. Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Satnam Singh and Head Constable Gurwinder Singh, who were injured in the attack, were rushed to Civil Hospital in Dasuya for treatment.

The body has been shifted to the Civil Hospital, Bahia said, adding that a forensics team has been called to examine the crime spot.

