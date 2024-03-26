Singapore's port authority to cooperate with U.S. authorities on Baltimore bridge incident

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) on Tuesday said it was in contact with the U.S coastguard and the management company of a Singapore-registered ship involved in a bridge collapse incident in Baltimore.

"As the flag state, MPA will provide full cooperation to the U.S. Coast Guard in its investigations," it said in a statement. "MPA will also be investigating the incident." It said there were 22 crew aboard the Dali at the time of the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)