Singapore's port authority to cooperate with U.S. authorities on Baltimore bridge incident
Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 26-03-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 16:28 IST
Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) on Tuesday said it was in contact with the U.S coastguard and the management company of a Singapore-registered ship involved in a bridge collapse incident in Baltimore.
"As the flag state, MPA will provide full cooperation to the U.S. Coast Guard in its investigations," it said in a statement. "MPA will also be investigating the incident." It said there were 22 crew aboard the Dali at the time of the incident.
