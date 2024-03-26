Left Menu

Gymnastics-Israel will not host 2025 European artistic championships, organisers say

"We acknowledge the efforts done by the Israeli Gymnastics Federation, the excellent host of several European Championships in the past 8 years," EG said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 17:05 IST
Tel Aviv will no longer host the 2025 European Championships in Artistic Gymnastics "due to the current situation in Israel", the executive committee of European Gymnastics (EG) said on Monday, referring to the war in Gaza. Several international sporting events have moved out of the region since the conflict began on Oct. 7, including home matches of the Israel and Palestine soccer teams, and the European Water Polo Championships of 2024.

EG said it has reopened the bidding process for hosting the 11th edition of the continental gymnastics championships, inviting bids from member federations by April 23. "We acknowledge the efforts done by the Israeli Gymnastics Federation, the excellent host of several European Championships in the past 8 years," EG said in a statement.

