Left Menu

US man arrested for smuggling antelope's skull, horns at Delhi airport: Customs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 18:17 IST
US man arrested for smuggling antelope's skull, horns at Delhi airport: Customs
  • Country:
  • India

A US national was arrested at the international airport here for smuggling out of the country a ''skull with horns appearing to be of antelope'', an official statement issued on Tuesday by the customs department said.

The accused, who was travelling to New York, was handed over to the customs officials by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) security, it said.

''The detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the passenger resulted in recovery of one skull with horns appearing to be of antelope,'' the statement said.

The recovered items were seized and the passenger was arrested, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024