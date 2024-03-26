Left Menu

Glencore's ex-head of oil loses UK legal fight over tax

Alex Beard, who retired from Glencore in 2019, took legal action against HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) over the tax rate on payments of 149.7 million pounds between 2011 and 2016. HMRC said they should be subject to income tax rather than capital gains tax, which is lower.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-03-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 18:48 IST
Glencore's ex-head of oil loses UK legal fight over tax
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Glencore's former head of oil has lost a legal battle with the British tax authority over nearly 150 million pounds of dividends paid out by the global commodities giant. Alex Beard, who retired from Glencore in 2019, took legal action against HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) over the tax rate on payments of 149.7 million pounds between 2011 and 2016.

HMRC said they should be subject to income tax rather than capital gains tax, which is lower. Beard's appeal against that decision was dismissed by the Upper Tribunal on Friday. Beard could not be contacted for comment. A HMRC spokesperson said: "We welcome this decision, which confirms our understanding that these distributions should have been assessed for income tax."

Beard, one of former chief executive Ivan Glasenberg's top allies who helped make Glencore one of the world's top three oil trading houses, left the firm five years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024