IOM report: 1 in 3 migrant deaths occurs on the move
UN News | Updated: 26-03-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 20:40 IST
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mediterranean
- Operations
- Strategic Plan 2024-2028
- Ugochi Daniels
- Daniels
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli PM Netanyahu reiterates intent to begin military operations in Rafah
Kaushalya Logistics Limited (KLL) Milestone March with JK Cement Hub Operations Begin in Varanasi, Adani Cement Depot Expands in Madhya Pradesh
Director of Census Operations to head panel in states, UTs to grant citizenship under CAA
GE Aerospace inks flight operations software contract with Air India
JettWings Airways to begin operations to 3 destinations in Bengal soon