Left Menu

Sanofi, Cipla join hands to expand reach of CNS portfolio in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 21:45 IST
Sanofi, Cipla join hands to expand reach of CNS portfolio in India
  • Country:
  • India

Sanofi India and Cipla on Tuesday announced a collaboration for distribution and promotion of former's central Nervous System (CNS) product range in India.

As part of the tie-up, Cipla will be responsible for the distribution of Sanofi India's six CNS brands including Frisium, a leading brand in the anti-epileptic medication category, the companies said in a joint statement.

While Sanofi will continue to own, import, and manufacture CNS products across plants in India and internationally, Cipla will leverage its robust India-wide network of marketing and sales professionals, distributors, institutions, and market outreach programmes to expand access to these treatments, it added.

''Cipla's wide presence will enable us to expand the reach of this (CNS) portfolio to healthcare professionals and patients across all India,'' Sanofi India MD Rodolfo Hrosz said.

Sanofi India said it continues to focus on accelerating its strong innovation pipeline into India, across multiple therapeutic areas including diabetes, transplants, rare diseases, consumer healthcare and vaccines.

Cipla CEO (One India Business) Achin Gupta said central nervous system is one of the most challenging areas in medicine, and the drug maker believes this partnership is a significant step forward to address unmet needs of patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
3
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global
4
PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents PHDCCI EV Car Rally 2.0 from Delhi to Jaipur

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024