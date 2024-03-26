Left Menu

4 detained over fire at Umesh Pal's house in UP's Prayagraj

Acting on this, a team from Dhoomanganj police station reached the spot. Primary investigation suggested that someone had thrown an inflammable material on a garbage dump in the rear portion of the house, the DCP said.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 26-03-2024 23:56 IST
Police on Tuesday detained four people including a neighbour of slain advocate Umesh Pal over a complaint of fire at the rear portion of Pal's house here, officials said on Tuesday. The complaint was lodged by Pal's nephew Rohit Pal who said that a fire has erupted on a garbage dump in the rear portion of their house located in Dhoomanganj police station area.

In a video statement, DCP Deepak Bhuker said, ''Today, Rohit Pal, the nephew of Umesh Pal, said that a fire has erupted in the rear portion of their house where some animals were kept. Acting on this, a team from Dhoomanganj police station reached the spot.'' ''Primary investigation suggested that someone had thrown an inflammable material on a garbage dump in the rear portion of the house, the DCP said. ''As Rohit Pal suspected the hands of his neighbour Sanjay Patel in the act, Patel and three other persons have been detained,'' Bhuker said. However, he said that there was no incident of any bomb being hurled, as reported in a section of the media.

Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, was shot dead at his residence here on February 24, 2023.

