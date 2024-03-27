Left Menu

Rs 50 lakh in cash seized from car on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-03-2024 00:04 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 00:04 IST
  • India

Cash worth Rs 50 lakh was seized from a car at the Urse toll plaza on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday, police said.

The cash was seized during a police nakabandi (road blockade) operation conducted ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police, the car was on its way to Pune from Mumbai when it was intercepted.

''During inspection, cash worth Rs 50 lakh was recovered from three occupants of the SUV,'' stated an officer.

The vehicle occupants could not give satisfactory explanation about the source of the cash, he added.

