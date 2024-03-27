Left Menu

Russian air defence units down 18 targets in Belgorod region

Ukraine has been staging air attacks for months on Belgorod and two nearby regions, Kursk and Voronezh. There have also been a number of incursions into Belgorod region.

Russian air defence units downed 18 airborne targets over the southern region of Belgorod bordering Ukraine, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said early on Wednesday. Gladkov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said one person was injured and there was damage to private homes and cars.

Ukraine has been staging air attacks for months on Belgorod and two nearby regions, Kursk and Voronezh. About 25 were killed in the biggest attack on the region at the beginning of the year. There have also been a number of incursions into Belgorod region.

