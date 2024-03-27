Russia detains members of banned religious organisation -TASS

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on Wednesday detained members of Allya Ayat, a new-age religious group originating in Kazakhstan and banned as "extremist" under Russian law, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, state news agency TASS reported.

Russian authorities are on high alert following a mass shooting at a concert hall near Moscow last Friday in which at least 139 people were killed. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

