Dutch will 'do what we can' to protect supply chains, PM Rutte says in China
The Dutch government will "do what it can" to protect supply chains, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday after talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Rutte said he had told Xi that Dutch export restrictions were not aimed at China specifically.
Rutte was speaking to reporters in Beijing following his meeting with Xi on Wednesday.
