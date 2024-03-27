Left Menu

Dutch will 'do what we can' to protect supply chains, PM Rutte says in China

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-03-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 17:57 IST
Dutch will 'do what we can' to protect supply chains, PM Rutte says in China
Mark Rutte Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • China

The Dutch government will "do what it can" to protect supply chains, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday after talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Rutte said he had told Xi that Dutch export restrictions were not aimed at China specifically.

Rutte was speaking to reporters in Beijing following his meeting with Xi on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024