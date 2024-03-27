Left Menu

Man abused, assaulted for 'moving with woman of another community' in Hyderabad; case booked

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-03-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 18:53 IST
  Country:
  • India

A case was registered here against a group of unidentified persons after they allegedly abused and beat up a man for ''moving with a woman belonging to another community'', police said on Wednesday.

In the video of the purported incident that was circulated on social media, the persons were heard telling the man not to move with the woman, and said that he (the man) belongs to a particular community and was ''lying'' with regard to his name.

The man, who is seen holding an infant in his arms, with the woman standing on his side, is then allegedly abused and attacked by someone in the group, even as the man is heard saying that ''she (the woman) is my wife and (the baby) his daughter''.

The group then asks the man to show his Aadhaar card. It was not clear when the incident happened.

Police said based on the video, a case was registered at Charminar Police Station and they took up further investigation.

