Netanyahu says Hamas should understand international pressure on Israel will not work
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-03-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 19:04 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday his cancellation of a planned visit to Washington by top aides this week was meant to show Hamas that Israel would not bend to growing international pressure to halt the war in Gaza.
"It was a message first and foremost to Hamas: 'Don't bet on this pressure, it's not going to work,'" he said in videoed comments at a meeting with visiting U.S. Senator Rick Scott.
