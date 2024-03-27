Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar calls for economic nationalism

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 19:33 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday called for economic nationalism while noting that the temptation of making a ''quick buck'' by importing foreign goods could snatch employment opportunities from lakhs of Indian manufacturers.

Stressing that empowering women is an investment in the present and future of the world, he also said that women have to claim their position and have to go a long way.

Addressing the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) here, Dhankhar asserted that by promoting equal opportunities, breaking down barriers and amplifying the voices and achievements of women, ''we create a society that is not only fairer and more just, but also prosperous and sustainable''.

He said economic nationalism was as essential as nationalism as it would help the country save millions in foreign exchange.

One must not yield to the temptation of making a quick buck at the cost of the country by importing the same goods which are being manufactured in India, the vice president said, adding that he felt that by importing such articles, employment of lakhs of local manufacturers was being snatched.

