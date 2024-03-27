India's envoy in Senegal concurrently accredited as next high commissioner of Gambia
- Country:
- India
India's ambassador to Senegal, Dinkar Asthana, has been concurrently accredited as the next high commissioner of the country to Gambia, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.
He is a 1990-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).
''Dinkar Asthana (IFS: 1990), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Senegal, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of The Gambia, with residence in Dakar,'' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.
He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
World Bank approves $92.71 million financing for The Gambia RISE Project
"Misplaced, misinformed and unwarranted": External Affairs Ministry on remarks by US, several others on Citizenship Amendment Act
Three days after attack on foreign students, Gambian delegation visits Gujarat University
UNESCO supports advanced fact-checking training for 25 Gambian journalists
Gambian lawmakers to vote on repealing female genital mutilation ban