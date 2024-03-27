India's envoy in Senegal concurrently accredited as next high commissioner of Gambia

India's ambassador to Senegal, Dinkar Asthana, has been concurrently accredited as the next high commissioner of the country to Gambia, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

He is a 1990-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

''Dinkar Asthana (IFS: 1990), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Senegal, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of The Gambia, with residence in Dakar,'' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)