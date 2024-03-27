Left Menu

Russian investigators say they got 143 missing person requests after Moscow shooting

Russian state investigators said on Wednesday they had received 143 reports about people who had gone missing as a result of last Friday's mass shooting in Moscow. The official death toll in the attack currently stands at 140 people.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-03-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 20:14 IST
Russian state investigators said on Wednesday they had received 143 reports about people who had gone missing as a result of last Friday's mass shooting in Moscow. The Investigative Committee, which deals with major crimes, said in a statement that 84 bodies had so far been identified, including the bodies of five children aged nine to 16.

It said tests were being carried out to establish the identities of the remaining victims. The official death toll in the attack currently stands at 140 people.

