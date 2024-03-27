Hotel owner battling depression kills self in Bhopal

The owner of a leading heritage hotel in Bhopal, who was under treatment for depression, allegedly committed suicide at his residence on Wednesday, a police official said.

Nadir Rashid (72) fatally shot himself with his licenced rifle, he said, adding the cause of the suicide was not immediately known.

''He was undergoing treatment for depression for quite some time and this morning he took the extreme step,'' the official of the Shyamla Hills police station, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, said.

Rashid belonged to the erstwhile Nawab family of Bhopal and had set up Jehan Numa Palace Hotel, a heritage property, in the Madhya Pradesh capital.

Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra confirmed the incident, but did not provide further details.

