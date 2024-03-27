Left Menu

Gender justice and women's economic justice key to achieving Sustainable Development- VP

The Vice-President underscored “no nation can grow without steadfast commitment to its nationalism and culture in all its facets”.

The Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar today stressed that “empowering women is an investment in the present and future of our world”. 

While addressing members of FICCI  Ladies Organisation (FLO) at the culmination of 40 years of FLO in Bharat Mandapam today Shri Dhankhar indicated that “by promoting equal opportunities, breaking down barriers and amplifying the voices and achievements of women, we create a society that is not only fairer and more just, but also prosperous and sustainable”.

Acknowledging gender equality and women-led development as fundamental principles of a just and progressive society, the Vice-President lauded the enabling gender-neutral ecosystem in place and took note of series of recent affirmative initiatives like permanent commission for women in the Armed Forces and  admission of girls in Sainik Schools.

Referring to the passage of ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ in parliament as game changer for gender equality and woman empowerment, Shri Dhankhar termed it a definitive milestone in Indian polity. More women in Parliament will help change that "patriarchal mindset”, he added.

Dismissing the apprehensions and stereotyping of women as ‘proxy candidates’, the Vice-President underlined the leadership role played by women scientists in our Chandrayan Mission and emphasised that women today are reclaiming their rightful place in society and are no longer controlled by their male family members.

Highlighting the inextricable link between gender justice and sustainable development, Shri Dhankhar opined that “gender justice and  women's economic justice are key to achieving Sustainable Development”. When more women work, economies grow, he added.

Calling women as natural ambassadors of economic nationalism, Shri Dhankhar exhorted all to follow economic nationalism. The Vice-President underscored “no nation can grow without steadfast commitment to its nationalism and culture in all its facets”. Economic nationalism is quintessentially fundamental to growth, he added

National President, FLO, Ms Sudha Shivkumar, members of FLO and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

